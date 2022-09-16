Grenadian PM says Caribbean politics seeing progressive wind of change

Grenadian Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, says a progressive wind is blowing throughout the Caribbean with citizens embracing political change.

"It is a fascinating time for the politics of our region. Recent elections have reflected the shift in thinking with voters trending towards progressive, centre left philosophies with strong grassroots support," he said.

Mitchell was the guest speaker at the People's National Party's (PNP) 'Evening of Excellence' last night, an event to commemorate the party's 84th annual conference.

Mitchell's National Democratic Congress Party ousted longstanding Keith Mitchell's New National Party in June, winning nine of the 15 seats.

Representatives from the St Lucia Labour Party and St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party were also present at the PNP event.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"It is by no accident that the parties who are represented here tonight from the Caribbean are all progressive centre left," Mitchell said.

“I have no doubt that their presence here tonight signals where the wind will blow,” he said to much applause from comrades.

Mitchell asserted that the PNP has been instrumental in shaping Jamaican politics, noting that the 84 party is older than Jamaica.

However, he cautioned about the challenges that this might pose.

“Eighty-four years of service to the people of Jamaica is a significant milestone and carries not only the pride of singular service but also encompasses the burden of future casting for relevance. We are gathered here tonight for this very purpose…connecting, sharing and building to ensure that past successes do not petrify into future complacency but are reimagined to satisfy the needs of our Jamaican, Grenadian and Caribbean society.”

He added; “It was merely a few months ago, that I too was in the seat of the opposition seeking to shift the status quo by offering new solutions to the challenges that plagued the Grenadian society for decades.”

Mitchell argues that Caribbean leaders should aim to create a transformative vision for their countries, one where the past is acknowledged but is released to welcome the future.

“My decision to come here tonight was not without some pressure. Such pressure from across the Atlantic who called repeatedly to ask whether I'll be jumping on a plane to go to another island to mark the passing of another event,” he said.

“My focus, and our focus, should not be on that past but on progressive ideas and the future of Caribbean politics as we assume responsibility of repositioning Caribbean civilisation for the future that we want and the future that we deserve."

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.