JFJ condemns Chang’s ‘shoot to kill’ comments

Human rights lobby group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) has labelled National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang's statements on how police personnel should respond to gun attacks as an "unfortunate stance" that could be "interpreted as a tacit approval of extrajudicial killings".

Speaking in Westmoreland on Thursday, Chang urged members of the security forces to shoot to kill when confronted by armed gunmen, noting that the country was spending too much to treat criminals at public-health facilities.

"I am not sending any ambulance out there either,” added Chang, who also said gunmen must be prepared to face the consequences of their actions.

But in a media release Friday afternoon, JFJ said "such an order and instruction to the security forces as a means for cracking down on crime is not only irresponsible, but a clear violation of the right to life and security, as it could lead to further killings in the country while still not moving the country closer to addressing the high crime rate."

It said Chang's suggestions should be rejected by all Jamaicans.

JFJ explained that while it stands with members of the security forces defending themselves, their actions must be in keeping with documented local and international Use of Force and Firearms policies and the Codes of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials.

The organisation also cautioned that claims of evasion of arrest and suspicion of crime cannot justify the use of lethal force.

JFJ said it "strongly condemns Minister Chang's statements and opposes any measure that will further exacerbate the culture of impunity amongst law enforcement officials."

"We, therefore, urge the Minister to make more responsible, nuanced and cautious statements going forward; statements that do not deviate from the documented standards," JFJ added.

