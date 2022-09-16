Man allegedly pushed from wall by cop at murder scene, probe launched

A probe has been launched into an incident where a man was injured during an alleged confrontation with a policeman in the community of Walkers Hill in Red Hills, St Andrew.

Residents say an argument developed between the man and the policeman over an incident in the area this morning.

Police investigators were called to the community after a man said to be of an unsound mind chased a group of people along Red Hills Road and managed to inflict chop wounds on three of them.

Construction worker Phillip Bennett died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Residents allege that during the incident, the cop pushed the man from a wall.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The man sustained injuries and was taken to hospital by cops at the scene.

Inspector Collin Burgher of the Red Hills police says a full investigation will be conducted.

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.