Man, child killed in Spanish Town arson attack

Men this morning launched a gun attack and then set fire to a house in Horizon Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, which resulted in the death of a man and a child.

The man's girlfriend who was also inside the house escaped.

It is reported that around 4:30 this morning men armed with guns went to the house and opened fire.

It is further reported that the gunmen forced their way inside the house, shot the man, and then set it ablaze.

The female occupant managed to flee.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Residents reported hearing heavy gunfire.

The attackers then fled.

An alarm was raised and the police and firefighters responded.

The remains of the man and the two-year-old girl were found inside the house, which was destroyed by the fire.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.