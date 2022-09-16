Man chopped to death on Red Hills Road

A man was chopped to death and at least two others were injured early this morning along Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

He has been identified as construction worker Phillip Bennett.

According to his brother Stephen Smith, Bennett left his home around 7 o'clock to go to a shop to meet his spouse, who was going to work.

Smith further said that while at the shop his brother was attacked by a man said to be of an unsound mind with a machete.

Smith sustained multiple injuries and subsequently succumbed.

When contacted by The Gleaner, head of the St Andrew North police division, Superintendent Sherika Service, said that the man was chasing a group of people along the roadway and managed to inflict chop wounds on three of them.

Bennett died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The attacker was accosted by the police.

"He is in safe police custody. Naturally, residents were very irate about what happened. They were very surprised but there are certain procedures that we carry out whenever things like these happen. Tempers flare and regardless of who is right or wrong, we want to ensure the safety of all Jamaicans. So, naturally, we would have taken him out of the area to ensure his safety and the continued safety of the persons on the ground," said Service.

