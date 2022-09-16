Man jailed in The Bahamas for stealing hot dogs from church

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – A magistrate has sentenced a 41-year-old man to two and a half years in prison after he admitted to breaking into a church and stealing food worth US$6.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney imposed the sentence on Elkeno Wallace, after he appeared before him on charges of shop-breaking and stealing from a place of worship.

The court was told that on September 13, Wallace broke into the East Street Gospel Chapel, went to the kitchen of the church's auditorium where he stole six dollars worth of hot dog buns.

He was arrested by police at the scene after they were alerted to the robbery by a Deacon. Wallace told the officers that he was starving.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, telling the Magistrate that he was beaten shortly before the incident and had no choice but to go to the church. After asking for the court's mercy, Wallace said he also needed a monthly injection for an unstated medical condition.

Magistrate McKinney sentenced the accused to two and a half years on the shop-breaking charge and one year on the stealing charge.

The magistrate further noted that Wallace is to be given his medication while in custody.

