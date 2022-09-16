Mt Salem and Norwood to be placed under curfew

Forty-eight-hour curfews are to be imposed on two volatile St James communities, as of 8 p.m. Friday, as a result of recent criminal activities in the areas.

They are Mt Salem, where 41-year-old Kino Lawrence, a labourer of Crawford Street, who was employed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, was shot and killed approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, and Norwood, where a 47-year-old man was shot and wounded Thursday evening.

Deputy Superintendent Ainsley McCarthy, who is in charge of the Zones of Special Operations in the two communities, told The Gleaner the curfews will end on Sunday, September 18, at 8 p.m.

“Residents will be allowed to attend church services, work and funerals, but are reminded to walk with proper identification, with a photograph affixed. No parties, wakes or other public gatherings will be entertained during this period,” he stated.

According to police reports, Lawrence was on his way home from work with two co-workers, and while passing the entrance of Brunswick Lane and the Mt Salem main road, they were approached by two men armed with guns who fired several shots at them.

Lawrence was hit all over his body. When the police arrived on the scene he was seen lying along the main road with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The other men escaped unhurt.

In the case of the shooting in Hendon, Norwood, the victim was reportedly sitting along the roadway watching TikTok videos on his phone when he was approached by a lone man who opened gunfire at him.

He was taken to hospital, where he is being treated.

The police are hoping to diffuse any tension stemming from the shootings.

- Janet Silvera

