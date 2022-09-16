Murders, sex offences top Home Circuit Court cases

Murders and sexual offences continue to rank high before the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

The Michaelmas Term opened this morning.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Senior Director of Public Prosecutions Jeremy Taylor K.C. disclosed that a total of 847 cases are before the court this term, which is a 26 per cent decline when compared to the corresponding period last year.

There were 1,053 cases on the list last year.

Of the total cases this term, 730 were brought over from the previous Easter term.

According to data presented in court, murder accounts for 357 cases on the list while sexual offences account for 282.

Of the sex offences, rape (147), having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 (83), and buggery (33) round out the top three offences.

Combined, causing death by dangerous driving and manslaughter account for 370 cases.

And there are also 21 cases down for sentencing on the list.

