Policeman Noel Maitland murder case transferred to Home Circuit Court

The murder case against Constable Noel Maitland, the policeman accused of killing his girlfriend Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been transferred to the Home Circuit Court.

The order was made in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning after the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi.

A case management hearing was held and Maitland was further remanded.

Meanwhile, attorney-at-law Chadwick Berry, who is representing the accused, attempted to register criticism with the manner in which the matter was transferred but was quickly stopped in his track by Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks.

"If you have a criticism this is not the place or the time take it to the Constitutional Court," the judge said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Maitland has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.