Row over answering questions on PM’s behalf

Members of the parliamentary Opposition on Tuesday challenged a ruling by House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple Philibert who gave de facto Information Minister Robert Morgan permission to answer questions on behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Julian Robinson, the member of parliament for St Andrew South East, had asked Holness a number of questions regarding public expenditure and spending by private-sector players on Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith’s failed bid for the post of Commonwealth secretary general.

However, Holness, who was in the Parliament during the early activities, later left. The speaker asked Morgan to answer the questions.

In making her decision, Dalrymple Philibert quoted from Standing Orders 17 (3), which states: “When all questions for which an oral answer is required have been called, the speaker, if time permits, shall call again any question which has not been asked by reason of the absence of the member in whose name it stands; in which case another member may, if deputed by the absent member on his behalf, either ask the question or request its postponement.”

She insisted that the practice had been observed in the past.

Leader of Opposition Business Phillip Paulwell expressed disappointment in the speaker’s ruling, arguing that it was the incorrect interpretation of the Standing Orders.

He contended that Holness should have consulted with Robinson to inform him that he was delegating the response to Morgan.

After extensive deliberations, members of the Opposition relented and allowed Morgan to answer the questions.