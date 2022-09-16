St Elizabeth businessman on ganja charges granted $1 million bail

The St Elizabeth businessman charged in connection with the seizure of ganja hidden in canned food along the Portmore toll road in St Catherine was today granted $1,000,000 bail.

Parish judge Desiree Alleyene ordered Nicholas Rogers to surrender his travel documents and to report to the Lacovia Police Station on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The bail application was made by attorney Denieve Barnett.

Rogers, who is charged with illegal possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, transporting ganja, and conspiracy to export ganja, was ordered to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on November 18.

Allegations are that on Thursday, August 18, members of the police's Narcotics Division were on an operation in St Catherine when a Toyota Hiace minibus was intercepted along the Portmore toll road.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The vehicle was searched and boxes of canned food were found inside, according to the police.

It is alleged that further investigations led to the discovery of ganga concealed inside the cans.

The police had reported that 654 pounds of compressed ganja, with an estimated street value of approximately US$850,000, were seized.

The businessman was arrested on suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and was subsequently charged following further investigations.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.