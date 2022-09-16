Stocks Round Up | First Rock top performer, Iron Rock leads losers

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed the week on Friday, on a losing note. The moderate to slow trading, ended with an advance/decline ratio of 48/46.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,196.23 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 373,027.27.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,441.22 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 358,501.27. The Junior Market advanced by 16.54 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 4,205.91.

The JSE USD Equities advanced by 7.79 points, or 3.80 per cent, to close at 212.91.

Overall market activity



108 stocks traded.

48 advanced.

46 declined.

14 traded firm.

Winners

First Rock Real Estate Inv (USD), up 22.50 per cent to close at US$0.05

JMMB Group 7.25%, up 16.90 per cent to close at $ 2.49

KLE Group, up 15.00 per cent to close at $ 2.07

CAB, up 14.22 per cent to close at $ 2.65

Sygnus Credit Inv. USD, up 13.56 per cent to close at US$ 0.15

Losers

Iron Rock Ins, down 14.63 per cent to close at $ 2.80.

JMMB Group 7.35%, down 12.58 per cent to close at $2.71

Main Event, down 7.95 per cent closing at $ 7.23

GWest, down 4.39 per cent to close at $ 1.09

FosRich, down 4.12 per cent closing at $ 3.96

Market volume

19.29 million units valued at over $ 206.6 million.

Volume leaders were: Mailpac Group, followed by One on One Educational and Wigton.

