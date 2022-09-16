Storm Fiona poses threat for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona buffeted the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday, and forecasters warned it would later threaten Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with dangerous heavy rains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Fiona was then likely to become a hurricane near The Bahamas next week.

The center said Fiona would pass over the Leeward Islands during Friday night with heavy rains, and would then slow its forward movement after entering the Caribbean. It was predicted to be close to Puerto Rico on Saturday night and then cross over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

The forecast called for rainfall totals of as much as a foot (30 centimeters) in places across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches (41 centimeters) in the eastern Dominican Republic.

That much rain could cause flash floods and mudslides in higher terrain, and life-threatening surf was possible from Fiona's winds, the hurricane center said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Atlantic hurricane season's sixth named storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph) late Friday afternoon, the center said.

Little change in strength was expected during the next few days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lester in the eastern Pacific was on a projected path that could bring landfall near the Acapulco area on Mexico's southwestern coast Saturday.

Lester was expected to remain a tropical storm until hitting the Mexican coast Saturday, but forecasters warned of potential dangers from heavy rains.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.