Two killed in drive-by shooting in Manchester

Two men were shot dead and another injured in a drive-by attack at a jerk centre and bar in Williamsfield, Manchester, on Friday afternoon.

Police sources say the attack happened shortly after midday.

The parish of Manchester has seen a 122.2 per cent increase in murders for 2022, based on data up to September 14.

At that time, 40 people had been murdered in the parish.

The figure is 22 more than the 18 homicides for the corresponding period last year.

- Olivia Brown

