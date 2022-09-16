UN Secretary General concerned about situation in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS, CMC – United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, Friday said he is “deeply concerned” at the current situation in Haiti where civil unrest has brought the country to a standstill.

“The Secretary-General is particularly preoccupied with the safety of all Haitians including the most vulnerable and calls for calm and maximum restraint.

He urges all relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, avoid violence, and allow the Haitian National Police to fulfil its role to protect the population,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the Secretary-General.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his strong call for all stakeholders to rise above their differences and to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward," Dujarric said.

“He warns that if the current circumstances continue, the already dire humanitarian situation faced by Haiti's most vulnerable people will deteriorate even further,” Dujarric added.

The National Police of Haiti (PNH) has suspended “until further notice” all firearms licenses as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country continues to deal with social unrest and calls for the removal of the government of Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry.

Acting PNH Director General, Frantz Elbé, in a statement said that it had “noted that a climate of tension exists in the metropolitan area and its surroundings, and in some provincial towns for several days.

Opposition groups as well as civil society organisations have been organising protests demanding the removal of Henry, who came to power in July last year following the assassination of President Jovonel Moise at his private residence overlooking the capital, Port au prince.

Several people, including former Colombia army officers have been held in connection with the killing but no one has appeared in a court in Port-au-Prince.

Haiti is also facing problems from rival gangs that have been waging turf wars throughout the island.

