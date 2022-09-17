17-year-old boy charged for robbery

Detectives assigned to the Hunts Bay Police Station have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

The charges relate to an incident which took place in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, on June 5, 2022.

It's reported that about 8:30 a.m., the complainant was at work when he was approached by the teenager, who brandished a firearm and demanded his cellular phone valued at $20,000 and $6,000 in cash.

The juvenile was pointed out to the police, and was arrested on September 12.

He was charged on Friday, September 16.

