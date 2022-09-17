Chang faces more backlash for shoot to kill comments

Another human rights group has rejected National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang's instructions to cops to shoot to kill criminals who attack them, and has renewed the call for use of non-lethal options.

Stand Up For Jamaica says Chang's comments are "irresponsible and unfortunate as they stand as a clear violation of the right to life."

"We are at a low place when our leaders express the zeal to take the lives of criminals instead of finding sustainable measures to deal with the issue of crime," a statement from Carla Gullotta, Executive Director, Stand Up For Jamaica, said.

Gullotta said it was even more concerning that the national security minister expressed his lack of sympathy to provide any emergency response to accused persons if they are injured.

"The culture of force has infringed upon the rights and lives of Jamaicans, and we are renewing the calls for various recommendations, such as the use of non-lethal options. These recommendations are encouraged as they will strengthen our systems to give justice and ensure accountability," she added.

Human rights group Jamaicans for Justice and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) have already condemned Chang's statements.

However, he has received the support of fellow Cabinet minister Robert Morgan, who on Friday evening tweeted "I stand with Dr Chang and the Police".

