Firearm and ammunition seized in Constant Spring

The Constant Spring police seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Lower Ward Close in Constant Spring, St Andrew on Friday.

A police team was reportedly on patrol in the area about 11:30 p.m. when a bar was searched.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says a Cal-Tec pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition were found in a knapsack.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.