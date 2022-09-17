Holness meets with King Charles III

The new King of England and Jamaica, King Charles III, on Saturday held audience with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

A video posted to the Royal Family's YouTube channel shows the King meeting with five Prime Ministers, including Holness.

In the video, King Charles and Holness shake hands and exchange brief comments before sitting.

Holness told King Charles it was an honour to be there and said "Jamaicans have a deep love and respect" for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles told Holness he had read his kind statements about Queen Elizabeth.

Holness and Governor General Sir Patrick Allen are in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

On Saturday, Holness signed the condolence book opened at Lancaster House in London.

"As I moved through the city of London and saw the streets lined with hundreds of ordinary citizens, who queued for many hours, many of whom journeyed from all over the country to pay their respects, it was clear that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, was a profoundly beloved monarch," he wrote on Twitter.

