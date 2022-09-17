Lupus Foundation to receive aid from the ACPJ

President of the Association of Consultant Physicians of Jamaica (ACPJ), Dr Karen Phillips, has announced that the ACPJ will be stepping in to provide financial aid to the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica. She made the announcement while speaking at the 20th staging of the annual ACPJ President’s Reception and Awards Banquet held at the Spanish Court Hotel Friday evening, where four medical professionals were awarded for their contributions to the advancement of medicine.

“We are particularly happy to be donating part proceeds from this event to the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica,” said Dr Phillips.

“The Lupus Foundation is a member-sponsored volunteer-run charitable organisation in operation since 1984. It is dedicated to improving the lives and outcomes of persons affected by lupus through information, education, advocacy, and support,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Dr Desiree Tulloch-Reid, president of the Lupus Foundation, Lifetime Director Dr Taneisha McGhie was pleased with the announcement and went on to share more about the foundation with prospective donors.

“We are very happy this year that the ACPJ has chosen to honour the work of the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica through some of the proceeds from this evening’s event,” she said.

PUBLIC EDUCATION

“The organisation also [promotes] awareness through public education campaigns such as Lupus Awareness Month, feature articles, community events, and contacts. Information programmes include the learning centre library, interactive websites, online programming, and distribution of literature in health centres, clinics, doctor’s offices, and pharmacies. It also provides professional medical education through the annual Lupus Symposium and member support through access to discounts at pharmacies, social and medical assistance, free professional counselling, monthly support group meetings, interactive learning sessions with health professionals, and many of us are in the room and can attest to the far-reaching work of the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica,” explained Dr McGhie.

Additionally, the Lupus Foundation also provides support through WhatsApp groups, frequent newsletters, and updates to Lupus patients and their families to keep them abreast of all new developments in the field. The work at the foundation is funded entirely by donations and fundraising events.

Dr McGhie ended by imploring guests to continue supporting the foundation’s work by making a pledge.

“Your contribution this evening will go a far way to help to sustain this work and provide assistance to persons needing support in this area. On your table, you will find a card that says take a minute to make a pledge to the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica. The cards are available for you to make a pledge to continue the invaluable work that has been stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the goal is to raise $4 million. Join me in raising applause for the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica and our president, Dr Desiree Tulloch-Reid, for the work that she has been doing,” she said.