Police seeking suspect in multimillion-dollar ganja seizure

Investigators from the Narcotics Division are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect following the seizure of drugs valued at more than $37 million, in St Elizabeth, on Friday.

The police say the suspect is the driver of a grey Toyota Wish motorcar registered 7500 JP.

They say, about 7:30 a.m. Friday, the police were conducting an operation along the Fustic main road in St Elizabeth when they signalled the driver of the car to stop.

He reportedly did not comply and fled the scene.

The police say the vehicle was subsequently found abandoned in the area.

They further state that a search was conducted and several knitted bags with compressed ganja, weighing approximately 200 pounds, and a sum of cash were seized.

The police say the illicit drug has an estimated street value of over $37 million.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is being asked to contact the Narcotics Police at 876-923-4576, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

