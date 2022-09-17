Queen’s eight grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.

Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city's coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.

Authorities warned that more chilly weather was expected Saturday night. “Tonight's forecast is cold. Warm clothing is recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted.

As U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries flew into London ahead of the queen's state funeral on Monday, a tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed into Parliament's Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. That's where the queen's coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown.

The numbers of mourners have grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 5 miles (8 kilometers).

Honoring their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet people waiting to file past Elizabeth's coffin, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.

Later, all the queen's grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, Charles' sons, were joined by Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William, now the heir to the throne, stood, his head bowed, at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence.

The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen's coffin will be borne to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Elizabeth, 96, died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland on September 8 after 70 years on the throne.

