Rain extends water lock-off in areas off Washington Boulevard

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that heavy rainfall has caused a temporary halt to the repair work being carried out on the 24-inch transmission main situated at the Ferry Compound.

The company says, based on the wet conditions, it was not possible to continue the welding activities needed to repair the damaged main that supplies water to Duhaney Park and areas off Washington Boulevard.

The NWC says its team is prepared to resume work tonight, once the weather conditions improve.

It explains that this will involve removal of water from the area to allow access to the pipe connection and extensive welding work in two places along the pipeline.

The NWC estimates that regular water supply can be resumed by midday Sunday, once the weather remains favourable.

It says water is being trucked to the affected areas, including sections of Duhaney Park and Olympic Way.

Affected customers can also make requests for trucked delivery via 888-225-5692, the NWC Webchat at nwcjamaica.com or email at customercare@nwc.com.jm.

