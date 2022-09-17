Repeated flooding frustrates McKoy Gardens residents

There is growing concern about repeated flooding in the vicinity of McKoy Gardens in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The latest flooding incident occurred Saturday as heavy rain lashed the parish.

A large body of water, which blocked a section of Brunswick Avenue, resulted in vehicles heading towards Angels having to use the side of the road designated for vehicles going in the opposite direction.

It's understood that motorists and residents have been enduring the inconvenience for more than a decade.

"I have to pack my things on the bed due to the flooding. I have been living here from I was 15 years old, now mi is almost 50 years old and a pure water down here," Tammy Brown, a resident, said.

The Jamaica Labour Party's councillor caretaker for the Angels division, George Moodie, believes the problem is being caused by clogged drains.

"The drain needs to be cleaned, as it has been a constant problem along this corridor," Moodie said.

Councillor for the division, Patricia Harris, said she has made representation for a thorough drain cleaning, but the work is yet to be done.

"I have been making requests for funds since 2012, but a great deal of work is required, so we have to reassess and have it done," Harris said.

"We attempted to clean the culvert, but there are encumbrances. We will have to make a collaborative effort as part of the culvert is in St East Central and part is in St Catherine Central," Harris added.

- Rasbert Turner

