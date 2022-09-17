Volunteers clear garbage from Hellshire coastline

Volunteers who participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day activities along the Hellshire shoreline Saturday morning say the area was in the worst state they have seen it.

This morning's clean-up was a collaborative effort among the Kiwanis Club of Diverse Professionals, Kiwanis Club of the First City, HEART Trust/NSTA, the University of the West Indies and the Half Moon Bay Fishermen's Co-operative.

When The Gleaner visited the location volunteers were seen with plastic bags, gloves and tools trying to remove varying types of waste from the shoreline.

"We have been here for over an hour and we have removed hundreds of plastic bottles, condoms, cups, pieces of wood, barrels and other waste matter," President of Kiwanis Club of the First City, Evett Bernard said.

Meanwhile, her counterpart at the Kiwanis Club of Diverse Professionals, Omelio Walker, said the cleanup was not the first for the club, but it was the most garbage collected to date.

"Items cleaned up here are all domestic garbage, therefore, the need for continued education cannot be overstated," he stated.

Secretary of the Half Moon Bay Fishermen's Co-operative, Devon Malcolm, said that the 95-member group welcomed the cleanup exercise.

"We are aware that the cleanliness is very important to the survival of the industry. The outside assistance is a great contribution to our focus on a clean environment," Malcolm said.

The exercise saw work being done at the Hellshire, Sugarman's and Boardwalk beaches as well as other areas along the coast.

"There is a great mountain of seaweed that is taking over the beach, but there is nothing that we can do about that," Dorothy Gilzene, a resident, said.

-Rasbert Turner

