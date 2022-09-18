Don't give up your power- PNPYO head tells apathetic youth

In an impassioned plea, People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) President Gabriela Morris has urged young Jamaicans not to give up their power by abstaining from the polls.

"Many young people are saying that they will not vote. But I am here to tell you that your vote is your voice. Don't give up your power," said Morris.

Speaking at the 84th annual conference of the opposition PNP at the National Arena, Morris said that there is a state of hopelessness among the youth.

She said many have chosen "chopping" (scamming) over education and are committing murder and being murdered.

Morris said that the tide can change with the opposition party.

"There is hope, and it resides with the People's National Party," she said.

But the PNP continues to trail the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) according to the latest RJR/GLEANER-commissioned Don Anderson polls with 11 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 24 indicating that they would vote for the party compared to 32 per cent who are in favour of the JLP.

Despite this, Morris said under the Holness administration, 42,000 young people lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

She asserted that the Government has done little to counteract the fallout.

She said that a PNP government will provide strong support for the creative industry, skills training for the unemployed and greater support for young entrepreneurs.

"Time come, under our leader. We are ready, we are prepared to bring policies for young people. Time come to live good, own home, own businesses and to feel a sense of dignity.

"The PNP is ready to ensure that young people see real change, not just hype and Clarks. We giving you a warning, Prime Minister. We ready and we nah back down," declared Morris.

-Kimone Francis

