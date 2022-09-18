Sun | Sep 18, 2022

Fiona now a hurricane

Published:Sunday | September 18, 2022 | 10:57 AM
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. (NOAA via AP)

HAVANA (AP) — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains.

Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas.

“It's time to take action and be concerned,” said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico's emergency management commissioner.

Fiona was centered 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Sunday morning.

It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

