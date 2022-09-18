Holness meets with King Charles

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among several world leaders who met with King Charles III yesterday, as dignitaries gather in the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral tomorrow.

A video posted to the Royal Family’s YouTube channel showed the King meeting with five prime ministers, including Holness.

In the video, King Charles and PM Holness shake hands and exchange brief comments before sitting.

Holness told King Charles it was an honour to be there and said “Jamaicans have a deep love and respect” for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles informed Holness that he had read his kind statements about Queen Elizabeth.

Holness and Governor General Sir Patrick Allen are in London to attend the funeral.

Yesterday, Holness signed the condolence book opened at Lancaster House in London.

“As I moved through the city of London and saw the streets lined with hundreds of ordinary citizens, who queued for many hours, many of whom journeyed from all over the country to pay their respects, it was clear that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, was a profoundly beloved monarch,” Holness wrote on Twitter.