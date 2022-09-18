'Jook them with policies'- Crawford wants policies, not handouts

Declaring that the time has come for change, People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on education, Damion Crawford, says that policies must drive the country's politics.

Crawford, who was speaking at the 84th annual conference of the PNP at the National Arena, said that the time has come to move away from handout politics.

"The time has come for the politics to return to thinking. The time has come for the politics to return to policies.

"We're not going to say jook them with the quart a rum. We're not going to say jook them with the $5000...We're going to say jook them with policies," said Crawford to thunderous applause.

The PNP senator said that the next party manifesto will address the challenges being faced by public sector workers, scores of whom have left the country for jobs overseas.

"I am committing my full support to ensure that those who want a mile stop getting an inch. Our teachers that want a mile, our next manifesto will make sure them don't have an inch. Our children who want a mile, our next manifesto will make sure them don't get an inch," declared Crawford.

In the meantime, he said that the PNP is a party of ideas and solutions and is determined to return power to families.

Crawford argued that there is a social problem in the country and the time has come for the family to return to being a man and woman in the household.

He said, globally, seven per cent of households have only one parent while in Jamaica that figure is 47 per cent.

"When a child has one parent, they lose the support of over 30 people," he argued, noting that the family members of the absent parent are also missing.

"So when we say paternity leave it was to make sure that the father recognise from the start that he has a duty and a responsibility to a better country," he said.

Crawford argued that a one-parent household presents a greater likelihood of children becoming malnourished and joining gangs.

he also said these children are less likely to be successful in schools.

-Kimone Francis

