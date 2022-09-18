JPS investigating contractor's death in Westmoreland

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it is investigating the death of a third party contractor from injuries sustained while on the job on Friday afternoon.

It says the contractor was employed to Western Electrical and Construction Limited, but did not state his name.

The JPS says preliminary reports suggest that the incident occurred in Shafton, Westmoreland, while the contractor was conducting upgrading works on the JPS power line.

The power company says it is expressing profound sadness at his death and sincere condolences to his family and colleagues.

In February this year, another contractor, Ainsley Scott, died after being electrocuted in Trench Town, Kingston.

After months of investigation, the JPS said protocols were breached in the execution of his duties.

