Nine shot, three fatally, in Old Harbour attack

Three persons have been shot dead and six others injured following a gun attack in Spring Village in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Sunday afternoon.

Commanding Officer for the St Catherine South police division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, said gunmen attacked the victims at a football match.

He said detectives are still on the scene gathering evidence.

SSP Phillips also said the police do not yet know what motivated the attack or who were the targets.

Meanwhile, in a statement Sunday evening, the Jamaica Broilers Group said it was shocked and extremely saddened by the shooting that took place in the vicinity of its sports field.

"Our condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones," the statement said.

