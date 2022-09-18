Phillips calls for Jamaica's youth to adopt a new patriotic fervour

Former president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips has called on the island's youth to adopt a new patriotic fervour and spirit of community.

“Where each one will teach one, and not a country where each one will kill one,” he urged, stating his confidence in an island and people that he says are better than killing each other.

Phillips, while addressing attendees of the 84th annual conference at the National Arena in St Andrew, said national mobilisation was necessary, similar to what was undertaken by the PNP in the 1940s and 50s that led to independence and ushered in modern Jamaica.

He said the party will need to go through the highways and byways, in the community centres, schoolrooms and church halls with its vision. “We will need a new generation of volunteers and patriots to take up this mission.”

“We call on the young people because you are strong. Now it is your mission,” he told the hundreds who turned out for the conference.

In the meantime, Phillips called for an end to internal fighting in the PNP and for supporters to put their differences aside and return to protecting the legacy of the organisation.

Phillips, who declared that he did not need to seek permission to speak his mind, said a house divided against itself cannot stand.

He argued that there would have been no democracy in Jamaica had it not been for the PNP.

Urging the people to protect their inheritance, Phillips called on supporters of former leaders Norman Manley, Michael Manley, PJ Patterson and Portia Simpson Miller to unite.

“And for all the people who say them a Peter Phillips PNP come on board now. This party is too important to us. Is too important to our history, is too important to our children and our grandchildren, for us to mek the little personal issues or sideshow stop the mission of the People's National Party.”

-Janet Silvera

