PJ tells the PNP Jamaica is tired of the 'cass-cass'

Asserting that the entire country was tired of the "cass-cass", former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has called on Comrades to push the message of unity and inspiration, while solidly standing behind People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding.

In a speech that depicted his aspirations, Patterson said “time come” for the party which is celebrating its 84th anniversary to build an edifice that offers space for those who believe in equity, justice, and economic inclusion that ensures equal access to opportunity.

Focusing much of his attention on youths, the former prime minister who addressed the conference from the confines of his home, spoke of the importance of giving greater attention to the younger generation. He warned that neither the PNP nor the country could afford their increasing disenchantment with the democratic process.

“We have to engage them and restore them,” he argued.

It is also time for the leaders, officers and candidates of the party to return to the length and breadth of Jamaica, engaging labour, farmers, higglers, lawyers, doctors, engineers, members of the business community, writers, barbers, entrepreneurs, musicians, housewives and students to join the PNP, said Patterson.

Expressing concerns that people were being driven further from the polling booth because they no longer see a viable option to make their daily lives better, Patterson suggested that with social media now the most powerful tool of instant communication, the PNP must take charge.

“Not to trace each other, but to speak about our spectacular record of achievements and the practical measures we will pursue to confront existing national challenges. The younger generation demands a greater focus by our Party. They have their own ideas and aspirations,” he stated.

The former Prime Minister feels the time is right to build back the groups and bring the gospel of political salvation to every nook and cranny of the island.

Globally, he is urging partnerships between the 54 nations of Africa and the 14 members of the Caribbean community to collaborate with the remainder of the developing countries by reinvigorating the Non-Aligned Movement.

-Janet Silvera

