PNP Women's Movement head says black people have the least opportunities in Jamaica

President of the People's National Party's (PNP) Women's Movement, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, has bemoaned what she says is the serious problem of inequality in the Jamaican society, noting that black people have the least opportunities in the country.

Speaking at the PNP's 84th annual conference at the National Arena earlier today, Duncan Sutherland said it was not "nice for all of us now".

"Equality in Jamaica comes from three things. White and brown people get better opportunities than black people," she declared.

In relation to class, she said that people with money and from a particular background get better treatment and opportunities than those without.

Turning to gender, she said that men get better treatment than women.

Duncan Sutherland said that the party president was committed to correcting the wrongs in the country and that the PNP must continue its work of social transformation.

Earlier today General Secretary of the PNP, Dr Dayton Campbell, announced that the party voted overwhelmingly to accept a resolution on universal voting rights within the party.

Another resolution to allow Jamaicans living in the Diaspora to become members of the party was also passed on Saturday during the private session of the PNP.

Former party leader Peter Phillips was welcomed with thunderous applause and the blowing of vuvuzelas.

Party leader, Mark Golding, who is attending his first conference as PNP president, was also received with deafening cheers and fireworks.

- Edmond Campbell

