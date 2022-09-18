Reflections on the Queen’s passing, history and truth

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has certainly stirred many mixed feelings and emotions across the globe. It has also reaffirmed the powerful truth that after death, the eloquence of history will not be silenced.

We have seen the various protocols and heard messages of condolences from political and church leaders here in Jamaica. To condemn those acts consistent with mourning and condolence-sharing is really to hide one’s head in the sand from the reality of politics and diplomacy.

I am an Anglican priest. My religious tradition has roots going back through the Church of England. One may therefore wonder how one might comfortably maintain links with a tradition that has had leaders who have been involved with various crimes against humanity. Well, here goes.

OBLIGATION

Religion has always been full of people who, though called to be ‘light’, ended up being ‘darkness’ instead. I am thankful that I do not have to feel any obligation to apologise for those wretches, who, in the name of Church and Bible, committed such heinous crimes against humanity.

American evangelicalism is an excellent example of how religious folks can become so self-righteous that they miss the light and truth of love and service for humanity. Who knew that Christians would become so absorbed in conspiracy theories, give support for an insurrection on Capitol Hill, and be generally speaking so anti-human rights?

It is worthy of note that many people who are not Christians, actually appreciate the teachings of Yeshsua Hamashiac (Jesus the Christ). Their biggest challenge is often the supposed followers of Christ.

Jesus’ approach to the prevailing hypocrisy among the religious status quo was to do courageous leadership in word and deed. He did not condemn the synagogue. Instead, he condemned the religious status quo, recognising that they were like whitewashed sepulchres! Pretty on the outside, but inside, filled with dead people’s bones. He lifted the good news by his teaching and his example.

Jamaicans have always done their own brand of Christianity. And so, it was not unusual for many to go to the Anglican Church on a Sunday morning, while also going to their revival celebrations in the evening. In their spirit, they knew that there was light and truth at the heart of worship. Many also understood only too well how to separate the good teaching from the sinful practices of leaders. They understood Jesus in Matthew 23, “ Then Jesus said to the crowds and to his disciples: ‘The teachers of the law and the Pharisees sit in Moses’ seat. So you must be careful to do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practise what they preach.’”

There is no perfect place on earth. The Church is no exception! Our challenge then is to face the fact that we still hide behind being quick to scapegoat others as being more sinful and unlovable and less-than, in our subconscious effort to legitimise our prejudices and hatred.

Imagine, Christians who went to church faithfully, and held their Bibles and prayerbooks dearly, were comfortable with the genocide and holocaust of slavery. Imagine, Christians who preached a God of love were comfortable with the segregation of Church on the basis of skin colour and the apartheid system. Christians have also been comfortable with the caste system and its degradation of the Dalits in India. Today, many Christians, right here in Jamaica, are comfortable and silent with the condemnation and discrimination against sexual and gender minorities. One of the most despised groups in Jamaica is that of the transgender.

The mixed emotions around the Queen’s passing have therefore brought to the fore, reflections on the history of the Church, slavery, colonialism, and our contemporary realities as informed by that checkered history. Is it okay for me, as an Anglican priest, to admit the truth that while I too have seen her gracious displays, I have also noted her lack of grace in ever lifting her voice for human rights and justice?

I hope those churches that will be commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II across Jamaica, will use their various platforms to lift the call for justice. Our gracious Queen rested well throughout her lifetime. Her bread was always buttered on all sides. Sadly, the scandalous parading of stolen jewels and golden carriages are such a slap in the face of those who continue to suffer from the historical crimes against their ancestors.

Enslavement of Africans; Aboriginal genocide in Australia; the celebrated demise of Native Americans; the many forgotten lives lost to starvation, malnutrition, malaria and family displacement in Bengal during World War II are a few of the many atrocities in what must have been a global project for catastrophic destruction.

The words of Kwame Nkruma will always resonate with me. “I am not African because I was born in Africa, I am African, because Africa was born in me.” I refuse, then, to serve middle-class pretentious values which serve racist, classist constructs informing crass sentiments against African hairstyles, Jamaican language, and black skin.

I am encouraged, by the prophets of old. I am led by the Prophet Amos, who proclaims the word of the Lord to say, “I hate, I despise your religious festivals;

your assemblies are a stench to me.

Even though you bring me burnt offerings and grain offerings,

I will not accept them.

Though you bring choice fellowship offerings,

I will have no regard for them.

Away with the noise of your songs!

I will not listen to the music of your harps.

But let justice roll on like a river,

righteousness like a never-failing stream!” (Amos 5:21-24)

My ever-constant prayer, then, shall be words from that most beautiful hymn:

“Lord, you give the great commission: “Heal the sick and preach the word.

Lest the Church neglect its mission, and the Gospel go unheard,

Help us witness to your purpose with renewed integrity,

With the Spirit’s gifts empower us for the work of ministry.”

There is absolutely no institution in a post-colonial context that has not been shaped by historical factors informed by colonialism. Truth is, the British did some good things, too. We will, however, not be blinded to the debilitating and fatal consequences of the transatlantic slave trade in our part of the world. God save our Jamaica on the journey for reparatory justice, and our quest to become a republic.

- Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com.