Update | Police say one of the victims of a football match shooting was targeted over a missing gun

The police believe one of the victims of Sunday afternoon's shooting in Spring Village in St Catherine was targeted in relation to a missing gun.

Three people, Tamara Ebanks, Jerome Squire and a man identified only as 'Curry', were killed at a six-a-side football competition at the Best Dressed Chicken sports field.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, confirmed that about 4:45 p.m., a Toyota Mark X and a Nissan Tiida drove up and a man alighted from one of the vehicles.

He brandished a gun and fired several shots, hitting nine spectators at the game.

"The target was Squire. From what our investigation reveals, he was being targeted for a missing gun," DCP Bailey said.

The six injured persons were rushed to hospital where they were admitted in serious condition.

It's understood that the three deceased persons were employed to the Jamaica Broilers Group.

In a statement Sunday evening, the Jamaica Broilers Group said it was shocked and extremely saddened by the shooting that took place in the vicinity of its sports field.

"Our condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones," the statement said.

-Rasbert Turner

