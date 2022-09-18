Westmoreland man killed at candlelight vigil
A Westmoreland man was shot and killed while attending a candlelight vigil along Dalling Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, on Saturday.
He has been identified as 34-year-old Sean Johnson, a labourer, of Dalling Street.
The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 9 p.m., Johnson and other community members were attending the vigil being held for a woman who was shot and killed by gunmen a little over a week ago.
While at the location he was pounced upon by a man armed with a handgun, who opened fire hitting him multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.
Johnson was transported to hospital by police personnel who rushed to the scene, but died upon arrival.
-Hopeton Bucknor
