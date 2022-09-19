Clansman Gang Trial | Sykes wants proof of death of defendant

The Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning resumed in the Home Circuit Court with Chief Justice Bryan Sykes enquiring about proof of the death of one of the alleged gangsters who was killed on August 11.

The deceased, Andre Smith, 29, of Watley Avenue, Kingston 11, was shot and killed on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew, some time after 9 p.m.

Smith was reportedly driving a motor car along the roadway when two men aboard a motorcycle drove up and fired at him.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alias 'Bolo', Smith was one of 28 remaining defendants indicted under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

This morning when the matter resumed, the judge enquired of the chief police investigator in the gang trial about proof of Smith's death and questioned further why after five weeks there was nothing to submit to the court.

Sykes raised questions after Smith's attorney, Alexander Shaw, informed the court of his passing during the break.

The investigator, however, notified the judge that he was awaiting information from the police's scene of crime, which was promised to him on Friday but has been pushed back to tomorrow.

In the meantime, the defence has resumed its closing arguments with Shaw making submissions for his client Stephanie Christie.

