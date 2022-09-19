Ja-born NY bank exec dies from COVID on birthday

Jamaica-born Paulette Bradnock, chief audit executive at the Bank of New York Mellon, died from COVID-19 complications on her birthday while on a visit to the islannd.

American Banker, a banking trade publication, described Bradnock several months ago as one of the most powerful women to watch in American banking, and she was hailed as “an innovator who reimagined all aspects of the audit cycle”.

Bradnock, 62, resided in Ardsley, New York, where she was also a social activist.

She previously served as president for the New York Chapter of the Excelsior Alumni Association and spearheaded various fundraisers for the advancement of her Mountain View Avenue alma mater. She donated a scholarship to Excelsior High, and she served on the boards of the Alvin Ailey Dance Company and Queens College (City University of New York).

Bradnock arrived in Jamaica a week ago for a visit and at some point tested positive for COVID. Attempts to airlift her back to the United States for treatment did not materialise and she succumbed at the Kingston Public Hospital.

“The sudden loss is devastating,” her Excelsior schoolmate Althea Robinson told The Gleaner.

“Paulette had a passionate vibrancy for everything she did, and she will be greatly missed,” another longtime friend for decades, Noelene Johnson, lamented.

Paulette is survived by husband Dr Howard Bradnock, former president of the Ardenne Alumni Association (New York chapter), and children Sean, Taylor, and Reginald; mother Edith Crooks; brother Lynval; and other siblings, relatives, and friends.

– Dave Rodney