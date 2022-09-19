Jamaica Broilers suspends operations following gun attack at football match

The local poultry processing plant of the Jamaica Broilers Group of Companies in the community of Spring Village, Old Harbour in St Catherine was closed today following the gun attack on a crowd of over 300 people at the in-house football game on Sunday afternoon at the company's playing field.

Operations at the processing plant will resume on Wednesday.

Christopher Levy, group president and chief executive officer of the Jamaica Broilers Group of Companies, informed The Gleaner that it was a challenging Monday morning for the workers as they grieved two colleagues who were fatally shot.

Levy stated that approximately four workers had suffered injuries and that the company will continue to pray for the families who are grieving at this time.

Three persons were killed and six wounded in the daring gun attack.

"We've loss team members, we've loss friends and family and it's a very difficult day when these sorts of events happen," Levy said.

He stated that the company would provide support through bereavement counselling and has also sought support from the health ministry for assistance in their efforts.

"The outpouring of love from various groups from across the country has been overwhelming," the CEO said, adding that various people have volunteered their time and expressed a willingness to support the employees in this difficult time.

According to reports, the drive-by attack was carried out by men travelling in a white Toyota Mark X and a Nissan Tiida.

One man reportedly got out of the Toyota Mark X while the football game was still in progress and opened fire at the spectators.

According to reports, after shooting his intended target, Jerome Squire, who was allegedly linked to an illegal firearm that had gone missing, the gunman continued to fire into the crowd.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m.

The police have confirmed that one individual has since been discharged from the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing by the St Catherine South police.

Asha Wilks

