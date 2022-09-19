Mother appeals for help for son with cerebral palsy

HIGHGATE, St Mary:

A St Mary mother is appealing for financial assistance to get the necessary follow-up treatment for her 13-year-old son, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy and global developmental delay, which restrict his physical movements and renders him mute.

It was a tearful Terri-Ann Green who told The Gleaner that she is unable to pay for the treatment for her son Jaquan Kirby, whose condition continues to worsen. The treatment is offered at Gardner Chiropractic and Neurology Center in Kingston

Green, a single mother who was forced to leave her job to take care of her son, spoke about the early stages of his life, which, from all indications, was somewhat promising. However, Green recounted that it was round about the age of six months that she realised a change in his movements, which triggered alarm bells that something had gone horrible wrong.

Her worst nightmare was realised when at age eight months, young Jaquan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and it became apparent that treatment was needed for the toddler, which, according to doctors, if properly administered, could guarantee some level of normality in some areas.

“It was as if my world had shattered and I was in a dark corner. How could this be happening to my child, who was rather active at four months and beyond?” she questioned.

DRAINING

“I was so overwhelm[ed], and it was draining me physically. I was uncertain about my next move, and I struggle to come to grips with the reality that this was actually happening to my son, my child. I had to retire by job just to care for him, and as a single parent it is rather difficult. I remember having to travel to Kingston ‘overtime’ and having to pay for taxi and his treatment, which was quite difficult. At the time I was getting a little assistance from the Council for Disability, “she said.

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. Cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in childhood. ‘Cerebral’ means having to do with the brain. ‘Palsy’ refers to weakness or problems with using the muscles.

According to Green, having learned about a specialist, Dr Neil Gardner, she took Jaquan for treatment, which she said started bearing fruit, as her son was able to sit up and watch television.

She noted that since then, back in 2016, her son has not received any follow-up treatment, as she does not have the funds to take a taxi from Highgate, St Mary, to Kingston, as well as cover the cost of the treatment.

She also pointed out that her son currently has an appointment at the University hospital of the West Indies, but that she is unable to fulfil that appointment, as it would take an entire day. This would require her to fork out additional money to pay for the service of the taxi, that would be on standby for an extended period.

It is against that background that Green, who remains optimistic that her son will walk again, is seeking the public’s assistance to get her son back on the programme at Gardner Chiropractic and Neurology Center in Kingston.

“It is really taking a toll on me now. And I saw wherein the treatment that was being administered by Dr Gardner was working. The treatment was rather expensive, but the results were quite encouraging. My child has to be wearing diapers, and I need the financial help for him to get back to the brain treatment. He is supposed to do like 12 sessions, which is done twice per year. His last session was in 2016.

“As it is now, he has to go in for reassessment, because he hasn’t been there for a few years now. The reassessment would be $10,500 for the consultant and $8,500 for treatment. But what will happen is, when I take him in for the reassessment, they will see how far behind he is and what treatment plan to put him on. He is required to do 12 treatments per year, “she said.

