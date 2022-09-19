Mother of two seeks a safe home

The living conditions for Abby-Gayle Rose and her two daughters, six-year-old Cash-Mere Cobham, and three-month-old Natalia McCalla are far from ideal.

The young mother who lives in West Kingston told The Gleaner that she is in urgent need of assistance in order to escape her current predicament and raise her children in a healthier environment.

“The state that I am living in, it’s not suitable for this young child ... me nuh comfortable there,” she said.

Rose and her two children were featured in The Gleaner’s Photo of the Day on September 3. They attended the Victoria Palms housing development ground-breaking ceremony in Denham Town.

She stated that a one-room home would be plenty for her, and her two girls to save her from her current crumbling place of residence.

Due to leaks in the zinc and board structure, the lone bed where Rose and her children sleep occasionally becomes wet during heavy downpours. She said that because of this, she and her kids must endure wet nights because she had nowhere else to go.

“To be honest, the house is very, very, very terrible,” she added.

UNSAFE

The absence of adequate enclosure makes the house unsafe; she continued because a window was knocked out and bed linen has to be used to hide it. Additionally, the back door of the room cannot be shut.

The unemployed mother has also found it increasingly difficult to feed her family as most times she is without money and food supplies to do so.

“Sometime me haffi a breast feed same way,” she said of her six-year-old, adding that she deprives herself and drink water.

Her mother, she said, who is employed, sometimes assists with food provisions for the children.

Although she is in great need, she remains faithful that God will provide and has expressed gratitude for any small mercies that have been extended to her.

“Nuh matter how small it is me always give thanks ... because nuff time people out there not even have food to eat and sometimes people from far out, people weh you not even expect come and help me out and me give thanks for it,” she said.

“I am steadfast inna Christ, me hold on to him because if it’s not for him, nothing wouldn’t possible for me right now because to be honest me nuh know weh me woulda be right now,” she added.

Rose, however, is requesting assistance from the general public in the form of food supplies, clothing and monetary donations to help with sending her older child to school and to be able to make her children feel comfortable.

Those who wish to assist Rose can contact her via telephone at 876-325-5912