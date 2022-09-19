St Catherine man accused of absconding granted $500,000 bail

A St Catherine man accused of absconding bail while on a charge of having sex with someone under 16 has been granted $500,000 bail with one or two sureties.

Thirty-five-year-old labourer Marlon Russell, who is of a Spanish Town address, was offered bail in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday following an application by his attorney Denise Hinson.

He was ordered to reappear in court on November 8.

The case file is expected to be completed by that time.

Russell was apprehended in a police operation in Ocho Rios, St Ann on August 29.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During his appearance in court on Friday, the court heard that Russell was charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.

The court also heard that investigators in St Ann received information that Russell's failure to appear in court in June 2016 resulted in the issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest.

His attorney told the court that it was her client who revealed that he had a case in St Catherine.

The lawyer told the court that her instructions were that the accused appeared late for court and as such the presiding judge ordered the warrant.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.