Teen charged over Olympic Gardens robbery

The police have now charged a 17-year-old boy over the alleged robbery of a man at gunpoint.

He's charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

The incident happened on June 05 in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m., the complainant was at his workplace when he was allegedly approached by the juvenile who brandished a firearm and demanded his cell phone valued at $20,000 and $6,000 in cash.

The juvenile was pointed out to the police, where he was arrested on Monday, September 12.

He was later charged on Friday, September 16.

His court date is being finalised.

