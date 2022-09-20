Bishop says Chang should resign over 'desperate' shoot to kill comments

Presiding Bishop of the Christian Holiness Church in Jamaica, Dr Alvin Bailey, says National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang's shoot to kill statement is a sign of desperation and he should resign.

In a media release on Tuesday, Bailey said that the statement is consistent with Chang's continued poor performance and lack of policies to fight crime and violence.

“It is very clear that he cannot manage the portfolio, so the decent thing to do is resign, or the prime minister should reassign him to another post,” said Bailey.

“At this time in our society, with calculated brutal and senseless killings, our constituted authorities cannot advance policies that promote the current rapidly evolving culture of disregard for law and order," he continued.

Bailey had made similar calls for Chang to resign in January, citing the country's crime wave.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In his latest statement, Bailey stressed that persons in government cannot allow the unabated trend of crime and violence to cause them to become "irrational in speech" or in the execution of their responsibilities.

He is urging the government to resume engagement with stakeholders on crime and violence and consider implementing plans proposed by the Crime Monitoring Oversight Committee.

He is also suggesting that a consultative commission, comprising retired high ranking police officers and judges, be established.

Speaking in Westmoreland last week, Chang urged members of the security forces to shoot to kill when confronted by armed gunmen, noting that the country was spending too much to treat criminals at public-health facilities.

The statements have been condemned by human rights groups and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.