Growth & Jobs | Tourism innovation incubator set for launch

THE MINISTRY of Tourism is to launch a special incubator to stimulate innovation within the tourism sector during Tourism Awareness Week on September 30.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett explained that the incubator would ferret out new ideas and then “incentivise the ideas by providing funding support”.

He said the set-up of the innovation incubator for tourism is part of the ministry’s overall policy direction to build knowledge within the sector through young people.

“We will be having a bootcamp for these young people whose ideas we are pulling. Then we will be matching their outcomes … with private-sector entities,” Bartlett said.

He stressed that the incubator is an added channel for creating new skill sets within the tourism sector by encouraging more young people to get involved in the industry.

“If a young person comes up with a new idea about some process in tourism, or how to do a particular chore at a hotel better, or how to create an added value to an attraction which we now have, we can pair them with the particular entrepreneurial group, hotel [or] attraction [or] we can tie them to the technology that is giving rise to the innovative thoughts that they have generated,” he explained.

The incubator’s roll-out is being led by the Tourism Enhancement Fund. A special unit was created within the agency to implement the initiative.

Bartlett indicated that the facility is an “all-of-government activity” as it will also be linking with the innovation incubator programme being undertaken by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

Meanwhile, other activities are being planned to mark this year’s observance of Tourism Awareness Week, slated for September 25 to October 1, under the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’.

The events will include a church service, the virtual Edmund Bartlett lecture series, the launch of an online resource guide, the ‘Style Jamaica’ runway show, a tourism opportunities visionary symposium, a youth forum, a special virtual knowledge forum, a tourism stakeholder engagement activity, and a youth poster competition.

JIS