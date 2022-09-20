Hanover police name person of interest

Detectives assigned to the Hanover Police Division have listed 25-year-old Shamir Morris of Pitfour district in St James as a person of interest.

The police believe Morris can assist with an ongoing investigation.

He is being asked to report to the Lucea Police Station.

Morris or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Lucea Police at 876-956-2333, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.