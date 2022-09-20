Hanover Western MP reports progress in repairing roads

Member of Parliament for Hanover Western Tamika Davis has reported progress in the rehabilitation of a number of roadways in her constituency which she said had been in a state of disrepair for almost a generation.

In her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Parliament Tuesday afternoon, Davis said that many were surprised at the work she has accomplished in repairing bad roads.

The first time member of parliament said that approximately one kilometre of roadway from Middlesex to McLaren Gate was rehabilitated at a cost of $15.37 million.

Approximately 800 metres of roadway from Dias to Davis Cove was rehabilitated at a cost of $15.33 million, Davis said.

She told her parliamentary colleagues that another 750 metres of roadway from Bachelors Hall to St Simon along the Lances River to Haughton Court main road in the Lucea division, was rehabilitated at a cost of $13.69 million.

“Many scarcely believed that it could be done as these three roads had been left in a state of utter disrepair for almost a generation, for 31 long years, but sometimes all that is needed is the strength of a woman,” she declared.

Further, Davis said that several new road and infrastructure repair projects have been recommended for the current financial year.

She said that due to the impact of rains since the start of the hurricane season, several main roads across the constituency have been badly damaged.

“As I speak, remedial road work is taking place across the constituency with the highway from Kew Bridge through Lucea to Green Island currently being patched and repairs are taking place at Baulk on the Chelsea Bridge to Cacoon Road to name a few.”

-Edmond Campbell

