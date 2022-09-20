Jamaica-born Florida politician decries the busing of migrants

A Jamaica-born, United States politician has decried the busing of migrants from the southern border of the United States to cities in Democratic strongholds.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

During the weekend, Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott bussed more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington home.

Since April, Texas has bussed about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago.

Arizona bussed more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bussed more than 1,100 to New York since August 23.

Karen Green, who is the democratic nominee for a Florida US House seat in November, called the action abhorrent, shameful and degrading to the migrants who are being treated as “human cargo” in a game of politics.

“Firstly, the migrants were not in Florida but instead were in Texas so for the governor [DeSantis] to fly them from that state to Martha's Vineyard is callous and inhumane. It has also come out that several of the migrants who were removed from Texas by governor DeSantis have immigration court dates later this month regarding their application for asylum. To interfere in this orderly process as Governor DeSantis has done [goes against] his assertion about stemming illegal immigration,” she asserted.

“Those migrants were slated to go through a legal process to determine whether they would be granted asylum. Instead, by his action, they are likely to miss their court dates and will be condemned to illegal status,” Green added.

Secondly, how callous and unchristian one has to be to not take into consideration the plight of those who are fleeing oppressive regimes to seek a better life, the politician charged.

The Jamaican said it is for these and other reasons why she is seeking to become a congressional representative “so I can go to Washington to fix a broken immigration system and bring order to a process that has been a foundation pillar of the American society.”

Green faces a republican opponent in the November 8 elections.

Should she win, she will become the first Jamaica-born person to sit in the US Congress.

The United States, Green said, is the country it is today because of the skills and talents brought to its shores by immigrants over the years.

“It is agreed that the country's immigration system is broken and needs fixing but the actions by these Republican governors are not solutions but a worsening of the situation. They need to stop playing politics with the lives of unfortunate people and show compassion, treating all people with dignity and in a Christian and charitable manner,” she said.

Lester Hinds

