Jamaican man charged in US for travelling to meet minor for sex

A Jamaican man has been arrested and charged in Florida for travelling to have sex with a minor.

A news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the investigation began in August when 31-year-old Taje Samuels messaged an undercover agent, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The department said he planned to meet with the agent after sending lewd photos of himself.

Believing he was meeting up with a young girl, Samuels travelled to Pensacola, where he was charged.

He was charged with one count of travelling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct after online solicitation; seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors; and one count of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony

He has not received bail.

